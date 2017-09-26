More than 2000 People Blocked Abroad due to Canceled Russian Flights, Including to Bulgaria
More than 30 flights of the Russian airline VIM-Avia have been canceled, leaving more than 2,000 people at airports abroad, TASS reported.
Aviation regulator Rosaviation announced late last night that they had begun an emergency inspection of the company. It is triggered by reports that major flight delays are linked to the airline's obligations to fuel-supplying organizations. According to data, up to 20 regular and 10 charter flights of VIM-Avia from three cities in Russia and six other countries - Bulgaria, Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, have been canceled in the morning, a TASS source said.
They say there are over 2000 people at airports outside Russia. About 360 Chinese tourists have been blocked in the Belgian city of Liege because of a canceled VIM-Avia flight to the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is the administrative center of Hubei province. The airline has committed to transport over 200,000 people by the end of the year. The situation with the delayed flights is under the control of the Ministry of Transport, Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov announced.
