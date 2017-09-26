DPRK Stole Missile Technology from South Korean Servers

DPRK intelligence has stolen technology to launch ballistic missiles from submarines, penetrating one of the servers of a weapons manufacturer in the Republic of South Korea. This was reported by the Seoul newspaper "Koynjan Singun", citing sources from the South Korean army.

According to the release, the technology was stolen for the so-called "cold start". In this case, the rocket is launched from the launch unit of the submarine by air or gas under pressure, and the engine is activated in the air. A spokesman for the South Korean Ministry of Defense neither confirmed nor rejected the message.

"We do not comment on what might be of great importance from a security point of view," he said. Recently, Pyongyang has demonstrated significant successes both in the development of various types of ballistic missiles and submarines. As Koynjan Singun notes, there is a suspicion that North Korea's intelligence may also have acquired detailed plans for a 3-tonne heavy-duty submarine which the Republic of South Korea plans to have by 2020.