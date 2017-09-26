US: The Notion that we Declared War to North Korea is Absurd

Earlier on Monday night, North Korea Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho said the country was treating President Donald Trump's latest speeches as war crimes, reports BBC.

"We have not declared war on North Korea. Honestly, this view is absurd", White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told journalists in response to another verbal shootout between the DPRK and the United States.

"The whole world must clearly remember that the United States first declared a war on our country," earlier Pyongyang's number one diplomat told reporters in New York.

"Since the US has declared war on our country, we will have the full right to take countermeasures, including the removal of strategic US bombers even when they are not within the airspace of our country," the minister warned.

"In the light of the Trump's declaration of war, all options will be on the preparatory table for the top leadership of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the minister said before leaving New York, where he was for the UN General Assembly's annual session. The words of Pyongyang's number one diplomat were in response to the warnings from the Trump administration that there were all options at the table to address the development of the North Korean missile and nuclear program and threats by Pyongyang to obtain weapons capable of reaching US territory .