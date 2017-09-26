Falling Concrete Tiles from Facade of Compartment Building in Stara Zagora
Residents living on number 45 on Nikola Petkov Boulevard in Stara Zagora complained about falling vertical elements from terraces,reports Bgnes.
About 200 people occupy the 72 apartments in the block, each of the terraces have five vertical tiles. Some of them have already fallen, their outer cover is gone, and the only thing left is the reinforcing net.
So far, there have been three more massive incidents, and it is lucky there are no casualties because of the collapse of poor concrete. According to the Condominium Act, residents must take care of such repairs. However, this can only happen with external scaffolding and skilled workers. That's why the owners hope the documents they submit for inclusion in the sanitation program are reviewed as soon as possible and measures taken before the falling concrete injures or kills somebody.
