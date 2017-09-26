The Roger Waters Concert will be on May 4 at Arena Armeec

Bulgaria: The Roger Waters Concert will be on May 4 at Arena Armeec

The Roger Waters concert announced last week in Bulgaria was confirmed yesterday. Organizers from Sofia Music Enterprise said that the second visit in Bulgaria of the famous musician will be on May 4 next year in Arena Armeec in Sofia.

It will be part of Us + Them tour, where the 74-year-old former Pink Floyd musician will feature songs from four classic albums of the legendary band - Wish You Were Here, The Wall, Animals and Dark Side of the Moon. Waters will also play compositions from his latest solo album Is This the Life We Really Want ?.

The sale of tickets for the concert on May 4 starts at 11:00 on Thursday at Ticketpro and Iventim networks, including NDK, OMV petrol stations, Bulgarian Posts, Technopolis and others. The prices are from 70 to 180 leva.

