International Scientific Conference on "Future Armed Forces 2040'' Will Begin Today

Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov will open today an international scientific conference on "Future Armed Forces 2040". It is organized by the Defense Prospective Research Institute (IMEO) of the Military Academy "G. S. Rakovski "together with AFCEA (Sofia) and Defense Defense and Project Management Departments of the Ministry of Defense, reported BGNES.

During the two-day conference, seven major topics will be discussed: security environment analysis 2040 - global challenges and trends; Balkans and the Black Sea region: emerging security challenges; vision for the future Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria; Armed Forces 2040 - Capabilities and Investments; technological trends and their effect on future wars; Armed Forces 2040 - Human Capital and Future Challenges in Cyber Defense.

More than 80 experts from Austria, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Greece, Canada, Qatar, Poland, Romania and the United States will take part in the conference. The conference will be attended by representatives of the NATO Science and Technology Organization, the NATO Transformation Command, the Headquarters of the Alliance for the Integration of NATO Forces in Bulgaria, the National Military Academy of Austria, the Military Academy of Greece, the National Military University "Carol I" Romania, the University of Military Studies, Poland and others.