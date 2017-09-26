Infrastructure Investments in Bulgaria will Continue in 2018
''Infrastructure investments will continue in 2018, using funds from operational programs, from national and municipal budgets.''
This was announced by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov during the Seventh Discussion Forum "Construction in 2018 - Prospects and Challenges", reported BGNES.
Minister Liliana Pavlova, as well as the mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova and the chief architect of the capital Zdravko Zdravkov are also participants in the forum.
The topics discussed are devoted to the opportunities of the construction industry in regional development, public works, environment and transport, implementation and progress on operational programs, large transport projects and others.
