The German Free Democratic Party, which after four years of absence returns to parliament after gaining 10.7 per cent of the vote in yesterday's elections, reiterated its position that the fact of annexing the Crimea to Russia should be accepted in order to improve relations with Moscow , DPA reported.

Liberal leader Christian Lindner said on Monday that nothing could be done about the annexation of the Crimea, "so we need to find a way to accept the situation in order to reach a long-term solution."

A few weeks ago, Lindner, 38, insisted that good relations with Moscow are crucial to Europe's security and prosperity, and that in order to achieve this, the annexation of the Crimea must be regarded as a "permanent interim situation".

The FDP is expected to start coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Greens. Such a tripartite coalition has so far not ruled on a national level in Germany. Some of the political positions of these parties on topics such as Russia, refugees and the eurozone contradict themselves, the DPA notes. Moscow has to take certain steps so that sanctions against Russia could be lifted, Lindner said.