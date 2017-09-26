The Macedonian Church Backed the Friendship Agreement between Sofia and Skopje

Source: Wikipedia

The Holy Synod of the Macedonian Orthodox Church officially supported the Friendship and Neighborhood Treaty between Bulgaria and Macedonia, which was signed on 1 August in Skopje by the Prime Ministers of the two countries - Boyko Borisov and Zoran Zaev.

In an official announcement, the Holy Synod states that when the CPC celebrated its 50th anniversary, the governments of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia signed a treaty of friendship, good neighborliness and cooperation. "

"This is a model for resolving open issues of the past in order to build a future between the two brotherly neighboring nations within the framework of the European integration ".

"Such treaties can also help to solve the open church issues and create a constructive reflection in the building of the relations between the church structures of the region ... The Holy Synod hopes that soon will come to universal Orthodox acceptance". 

