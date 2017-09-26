North Korea: The United States have Declared War on Us
Politics | September 26, 2017, Tuesday // 10:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
North Korea accused the United States of having declared war on them, the BBC reported.
According to the Foreign Minister of DPRK Ri Yong-ho, this gives grounds for his country to take down US bombers, "even when they have not yet entered our airspace." He made his statement in New York at the UN General Assembly.
- » The Leader of the German Liberals: We must Accept the Fact of the Annexation of the Crimea
- » The Macedonian Church Backed the Friendship Agreement between Sofia and Skopje
- » Brussels will Check Bulgaria's Progress in Judicial Reform
- » CPC Makes Inspections in the Dairy Sector
- » Prime Minister Boyko Borisov Opened the International Technical Fair in Plovdiv
- » Macron Stumbled for the First Time in Elections
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)