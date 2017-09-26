North Korea: The United States have Declared War on Us

North Korea accused the United States of having declared war on them, the BBC reported.

According to the Foreign Minister of DPRK Ri Yong-ho, this gives grounds for his country to take down US bombers, "even when they have not yet entered our airspace." He made his statement in New York at the UN General Assembly.

