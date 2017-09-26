Bali volcano: Indonesia Fears Imminent Mt Agung Eruption

Indonesia has warned that the active volcano on the tourist island of Bali is entering a "critical phase", amid fears of an imminent eruption, reported BBC.

Hundreds of tremors were recorded on Monday at Mount Agung, in an increase of volcanic activity.

But officials also stressed they could not predict when it might erupt.

More than 57,000 people living near the mountain have been evacuated from their homes, and the area is under the highest level volcano alert.

Indonesia's national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told reporters on Monday that "volcanic activity is increasing, and tremors are being becoming more frequent".

He added: "There is a definite possibility that it will erupt, however we don't know when it will happen."

More than 560 volcanic tremors were detected on Monday alone, according to the national vulcanology centre.

Officials started detecting shallow tremors in late August. Within days the volcano showed increasing signs of activity, and authorities stepped up their alerts and evacuations of the rural villages surrounding the mountain.