Four Israelis Were Attacked Outside Jerusalem, 3 Died
Four Israelis were attacked Tuesday morning in the town of Har Adar outside Jerusalem. Three died of their injuries, while one is in serious condition, The Jerusalem Post writes.
According to an initial report by the Border Police, the four were attacked during a patrol in the small community located west of Jerusalem. Paramedics on the scene said they suffered from gunshot and stab wounds.
The assailant was reportedly neutralized.
