Danube River Levels Rising in Bulgarian Section

Gradual increase of the Danube River level in the Bulgarian section is reported by the Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River on 25th opf September, reported BNT.

However, there are 10 critical sections with reduced capacity, with the narrowest bottlenecks being at the island of Batin. Most of them continue to be subject to the ban for ships passing each other. In the section near Rousse, the forecast for the Danube River level increase is by 21 cm, the expected level for 26th of September is 168 cm.