US Officials Reportedly Claim Iran's Latest Missile Test a Fake

US officials have reportedly said that Iran’s claim it tested a ballistic missile over the weekend that could reach Israel was a lie, and a video of the launch was in fact recycled footage of a previous missile test, The Times of Israel writes.

Iran said on Saturday that it had successfully tested a new medium-range missile, in defiance of warnings from Washington that it is ready to ditch a landmark nuclear deal over the issue.
State television carried footage of the launch of the Khoramshahr missile, which was first displayed at a high-profile military parade in Tehran on Friday. It also carried in-flight video from the nose cone.

But according to a Fox News report, two US officials claim that the video was more than seven months old and dated back to a failed launch in late January, which resulted in the missile exploding shortly after lift off.

The broadcaster gave no date for Saturday’s apparent test, although Iranian officials had said on Friday that it would be tested “soon.”

