Britain will have to pay the EU EUR 52 billion to cover its obligations voluntarily taken before Brexit, a diplomatic source said, quoted by TASS.

Today, the fourth round of negotiations on the conditions under which the UK will leave the EU in late March 2019 will begin in Brussels.

"The volume of UK financial commitments to implement key pan-European programs under the current multiannual financial framework (2014-2020) amounts to EUR 52 billion," the source said.

According to councilors of Prime Minister Theresa May London, she wants to pay EUR 20 billion. The big difference in the amounts means that the negotiations will be difficult.