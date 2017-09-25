The EU Estimated the Price for Brexit: EUR 52 Billion

World » EU | September 25, 2017, Monday // 14:07| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The EU Estimated the Price for Brexit: EUR 52 Billion Source: Twitter

Britain will have to pay the EU EUR 52 billion to cover its obligations voluntarily taken before Brexit, a diplomatic source said, quoted by TASS.

Today, the fourth round of negotiations on the conditions under which the UK will leave the EU in late March 2019 will begin in Brussels.

"The volume of UK financial commitments to implement key pan-European programs under the current multiannual financial framework (2014-2020) amounts to EUR 52 billion," the source said.

According to councilors of Prime Minister Theresa May London, she wants to pay EUR 20 billion. The big difference in the amounts means that the negotiations will be difficult.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, UK, Brexit, price
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria