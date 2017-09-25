An Earthquake in Romania

An Earthquake in Romania

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale shacked Romania on Monday, according to the European Seismological Center, quoted by NOVA.

The quake was recorded at 10.54 local time. Its epicenter was 18 km west of the town of Nerezu, Vrancea County, 140 km north of Bucharest, at a depth of 150 km.

Tags: Earthquake, Romania
