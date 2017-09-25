An Earthquake in Romania
Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 25, 2017, Monday // 14:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Archive
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale shacked Romania on Monday, according to the European Seismological Center, quoted by NOVA.
The quake was recorded at 10.54 local time. Its epicenter was 18 km west of the town of Nerezu, Vrancea County, 140 km north of Bucharest, at a depth of 150 km.
- » Scientists Predicted the Sixth Great Extinction of Species
- » New Strong Earthquake Shook Mexico Yesterday
- » After the Earthquakes in Mexico, a Volcano Erupted
- » NIMH: Cold Weather with Temperatures of up to 18-23°, in Sofia Around 18°
- » Astronomical Autumn Arrives in Bulgaria
- » Sofia Municipality is Planting a New Forest
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)