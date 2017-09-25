Jennifer Lopez made a Donation after the Disaster in Puerto Rico

Jennifer Lopez has donated USD 1 million after the Puerto Rico disaster during a fundraising campaign in the state of New York to support the destroyed the island by the cyclone "Maria" five days ago, AFP reported.

The singer was born in New York but her parents are Puerto Rican. She explained that the donation would be handed over to several charities and assured that she would continue to work with other Latin American stars to help the troubled island.

Cyclone took at least 33 casualties in Puerto Rico and Dominica, a few days after Hurricane Irma crossed. Puerto Rico was flooded by torrential rains and floods. The power supply is interrupted, and this may take months to fix. Telecommunication links are almost completely destroyed.

Living conditions in Puerto Rico continue to worsen following the cyclone Maria. People wait for hours in queues to buy food and gas.