CPC Makes Inspections in the Dairy Sector

The Commission for Protection of Competition started to inspect 5 dairy companies, the BNR informed.

The purpose of the checks is to establish whether these companies have acted in violation of the fair trade commercial practice that harm or may harm the interests of competitors in the sector.

A signal from a non-governmental organization, the Confederation for Protection against Discrimination, was filed with the CPC. "This signal is a continuation of what we started at the Institute for Standardization and the Patent Office," said the chairman of the Confederation Managing Board, lawyer, Annelly Chobanova.

"We are thinking that this is a matter of a total quest for the replacement of Bulgarian legislation on kiselo mlqko (Bulgarian yogurt), and in an unacceptable way, using the trivial phrase "to harmonize European legislation in the Bulgarian one". "