Prime Minister Boyko Borisov Opened the International Technical Fair in Plovdiv

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov opened the 73rd International Fair in Plovdiv, reports 24chasa.

In his greetings he congratulated the participants in the exhibition - over 600 companies from 40 countries. "The growth of the economy, the political stability in our country, the construction in all directions leads to the growth of those willing to invest in Bulgaria," the prime minister said.

He gave the opportunity to the Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov, the mayor of Plovdiv Ivan Totev and the district governor Zdravko Dimitrov to cut the bar of the exhibition. The prime minister examined the exhibits at the fair. He was interested in new cars included in the auto show.