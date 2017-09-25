President Rumen Radev Met with the Bulgarians Diaspora in Chicago

President Rumen Radev met with representatives of the Bulgarian community in Chicago. The visit is within the Head of State's first visit in the US. He visited the St Sofia church, where he was greeted in a traditional way for our country with bread and salt, then lit a candle for health and talked to the priest of the temple.

The Bulgarians there reacted with stormy ovations and applauded the President, who was accompanied by his wife Desislava. The first lady greeted and talked to young people and children who greeted her in traditional folk costumes.