The Brother of Pablo Escobar Demands USD 1 Billion from Netflix for Narcos Series

World | September 25, 2017, Monday // 13:03| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Brother of Pablo Escobar Demands USD 1 Billion from Netflix for Narcos Series Source: Twitter

Roberto Escobar, who is 71 years old, wants USD 1 billion from Netflix for copyright.

The Narcos series tells the story of Pablo and the drug cartels in Colombia. The production is one of the most successful of the online streaming platform. Roberto also wanted to forbid Netflix to shoot in Mexico and Colombia because the Escobar cartel still carries out its activities there.

If his demands are not met, Roberto said he would "stop the show."

This comes after a week ago a member of the Netflix team investigating shooting sites was mysteriously killed in the upper part of the capital city of Mexico City.

Netflix does not provide information about the cause of death, but claims to work on the case with local authorities.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Escobar, drug cartel, Narcos, Netflix
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria