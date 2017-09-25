The Brother of Pablo Escobar Demands USD 1 Billion from Netflix for Narcos Series

Roberto Escobar, who is 71 years old, wants USD 1 billion from Netflix for copyright.

The Narcos series tells the story of Pablo and the drug cartels in Colombia. The production is one of the most successful of the online streaming platform. Roberto also wanted to forbid Netflix to shoot in Mexico and Colombia because the Escobar cartel still carries out its activities there.

If his demands are not met, Roberto said he would "stop the show."

This comes after a week ago a member of the Netflix team investigating shooting sites was mysteriously killed in the upper part of the capital city of Mexico City.

Netflix does not provide information about the cause of death, but claims to work on the case with local authorities.