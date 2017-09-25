Ralph Fiennes Acquired Serbian Citizenship

Bulgaria: Ralph Fiennes Acquired Serbian Citizenship Source: Twitter

British actor and director Ralph Fiennes, who portrays Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter series, received a Serbian passport personally from Serbia's President Alexander Vucic, reports Bgnes. 

The official decision to grant Serbian citizenship to the 54-year-old actor from Ipswich in Southeastern England was taken early in the month by Prime Minister Anne Burnabich's government and promulgated in the State Gazette.

"I never thought I would become a Serb, and now I seem to have become," Fiennes said in Serbian at a brief ceremony in the presidency.

"We Serbs are happy you are our friend, and now you are our compatriot," said the Serbian head of state to the actor nominated twice for Oscar. At present, Fiennes is shot in Belgrade a film about legendary ballet dancer Rudolf Nureev.

Tags: Ralph Fiennes, Serbian, citizenship
