Brave Frenchman Saved Bus with Tourists from Falling into an Abyss

Bulgaria: Brave Frenchman Saved Bus with Tourists from Falling into an Abyss Source: Twitter

A 65-year-old French tourist rescued 22 people from a bus in the Austrian Alps by crashing the brake a second before flying into a 100-meter abyss, Figaro said.

The driver lost consciousness, and the first-seated tourist named just by his first name, Gilbert, reacted instantly to stop the bus, breaking his tibia with the sharp movement of his leg.

The bus hit a wooden shroud and slid partially over a precipice. The incident happened on Saturday near Schwaz in Tyrol. Among the passengers was the entire municipal council of the town of Wimeno in Alsace, France. "We've got very lucky," one of them said. Nine were admitted to the hospital with minor injuries from the incident.

