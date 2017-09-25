Grigor Dimitrov is again No. 8 in the world. Bulgaria's best tennis player equaled his best ranking in world tennis after moving one place ahead in the weekly ATP ranking. This happened after the withdrawal of 150 points from the Swiss Stan Wawrinka, who last year at the time was in the finales of the ATP250 series tournament in St. Petersburg unlike this year.

Thus, after the rankings have been updated this morning, Wawrinka has 3540 points or 35 less than Grigor Dimitrov, who has 3575 points.