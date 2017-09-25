Ship Caught Fire in Burgas due to Negligent Work
Archive
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Fire was extinguished this morning on a ship in the shipyard "Iliya Boyadjiev" in Burgas, announced Black Sea Lighthouse.
The incident happened when cutting scrap metal. There was a spilled machine oil that caught on fire by the sparkles of the cutter. There are no injuries, and material damage is not too much.
- » Brave Frenchman Saved Bus with Tourists from Falling into an Abyss
- » Bulgarian Woman Died after an Attempt to Improve the World Record of Deep Diving
- » The Mountain Service Saved a Man in the Troyan Balkan
- » Acid Attack in London, Six People have Suffered
- » More than 100 People are Missing after a Boat Sinks off Libya
- » Man Set Himself on Fire in front of the Palace of Justice in Brussels
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)