Ship Caught Fire in Burgas due to Negligent Work

Fire was extinguished this morning on a ship in the shipyard "Iliya Boyadjiev" in Burgas, announced Black Sea Lighthouse.

The incident happened when cutting scrap metal. There was a spilled machine oil that caught on fire by the sparkles of the cutter. There are no injuries, and material damage is not too much.

