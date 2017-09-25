Hoffenheim Arrives in Razgrad as the No. 2 in the Bundesliga

Ludogorets's next rival in the Europa League tournament - Hoffenheim - demonstrated amazing form in the German Bundesliga. The team coached by 30-year-old Julian Nagelsman won 2:0 against Schalke 04 and after the 6th round is second with 14 points, which is 2 points behind the leader Borussia Dortmund, and 1 point in front of the champion Bayern Munich, who is in third place.

Hoffenheim will visit Razgrad on Thursday at 22.05, leaving injured Kerem Demirbay and Ermin Bicakcic, and perhaps Nadiem Amiri, as well.

