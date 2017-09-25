Hoffenheim Arrives in Razgrad as the No. 2 in the Bundesliga
Sports | September 25, 2017, Monday // 11:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Ludogorets's next rival in the Europa League tournament - Hoffenheim - demonstrated amazing form in the German Bundesliga. The team coached by 30-year-old Julian Nagelsman won 2:0 against Schalke 04 and after the 6th round is second with 14 points, which is 2 points behind the leader Borussia Dortmund, and 1 point in front of the champion Bayern Munich, who is in third place.
Hoffenheim will visit Razgrad on Thursday at 22.05, leaving injured Kerem Demirbay and Ermin Bicakcic, and perhaps Nadiem Amiri, as well.
- » Grigor Dimitrov is Again No. 8 in the World
- » The Tennis World Finally saw the Pair Federer-Nadal in Action
- » Doping Scandal in the Champions League
- » The President of South Korea Promised a Secure Winter Olympics
- » Dimitar Berbatov is Preparing to Become BFU Chief or Minister
- » Wayne Rooney Pleaded Guilty, Remains 2 Years Without a Driving License
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)