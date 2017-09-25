The Tennis World Finally saw the Pair Federer-Nadal in Action

Tennis fans from all over the world have finally seen a pair formed between the two of biggest players in game - Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. This happened at the newly established Laver Cup tournament, which competes with the teams of Europe and the World.

In Prague, a total of 35 Grand Slam titles (Roger - 19, Rafa - 16) met the Americans Jack Sock and Sam Querry and won a long 6:4, 1:6, 10:5. So the Swiss and Spaniard gave an advance of 9:3 points for the European team.

"I went to the court very focused because I did not want to start bad and then I was to blame for a loss," Federer joked, "I am happy to have won our first game in couples."

"We played with too much energy today," Nadal said with a smile, "it was fun, but we played for the first time together and it's hard to find the right position on the court." It was an amazing feeling, I enjoyed the preparations for the match, the incredible support of the fans. "

