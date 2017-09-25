Russian General Died in Syria

A Russian lieutenant general died in Deir Ez Zor in Syria in a munitions shootout by Islamic state militants, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

"The senior commander of the Military Advocates Group, Lieutenant General Valeriy Asapov, was at the command line of the Syrian troops, where he helped to run the release of the city of Deir Ez Zor," a ministry message said.

As a result of a sudden bomb attack, the general was wounded deadly by a mine explosion. He was reportedly offered for a high state award posthumously.