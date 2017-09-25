The US Restricts the Access of Citizens from DPRK, Iran and Venezuela

The US authorities have expanded the list of countries for whose citizens restrictions on access to US territory are introduced. Reports Sega.

A White House proclamation signed by President Donald Trump states that the countries concerned are Chad, Iran, Libya, DPRK, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. The restrictions will apply from October 18th. Their citizens are a "risk factor" because their identification does not comply with US requirements.

Sudan, however, is excluded from the new blacklist. The most rigorous is the attitude towards DPRK and Syria because their authorities refuse to cooperate with Washington. Their citizens virtually lose access to US territory. For Iran, an exception is made when issuing student visas, but there would be rigorous checks. Citizens of Chad, Libya and Yemen will be denied travel and business visas, because the information from there is unreliable and terrorists can sneak in. Somalis will not receive immigration visas, and the remaining sanctioned countries will be subject to increased attention.

Earlier this year, Trump signed a 90-day ban on citizens entering from six Muslim countries - Iran, Yemen, Libya, Syria, Somalia, and Sudan. But federal courts have blocked the application of this measure.