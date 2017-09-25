Bulgarian Woman Died after an Attempt to Improve the World Record of Deep Diving

A 45-year-old Bulgarian has died in the area of Toroneos Bay on the Greek peninsula of Halkidiki, trying to improve the world record of deep diving, Nova TV reported.

She was together with her husband, who was also injured. He was transported by helicopter to Thessaloniki, where he was hospitalized. According to coastguards, the family of divers felt unwell underwater and the woman has been disoriented.

