Bulgarian Woman Died after an Attempt to Improve the World Record of Deep Diving
Archive
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A 45-year-old Bulgarian has died in the area of Toroneos Bay on the Greek peninsula of Halkidiki, trying to improve the world record of deep diving, Nova TV reported.
She was together with her husband, who was also injured. He was transported by helicopter to Thessaloniki, where he was hospitalized. According to coastguards, the family of divers felt unwell underwater and the woman has been disoriented.
- » Brave Frenchman Saved Bus with Tourists from Falling into an Abyss
- » Ship Caught Fire in Burgas due to Negligent Work
- » The Mountain Service Saved a Man in the Troyan Balkan
- » Acid Attack in London, Six People have Suffered
- » More than 100 People are Missing after a Boat Sinks off Libya
- » Man Set Himself on Fire in front of the Palace of Justice in Brussels
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)