Macron Stumbled for the First Time in Elections

Politics | September 25, 2017, Monday // 11:04| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Macron Stumbled for the First Time in Elections Source: Twitter

Emmanuel Macron's party suffered its first election failure since he was elected president, reports Sega.

In Sunday's partial elections to renew half of Senate members, his party "Republic ahead!" won only 24 seats - twice as low than it was intended. In the Upper House, the Conservatives of the Republican Party with 148 seats are still the most powerful. The Socialists remain with 72 seats (by 6 less).

This means that the laws adopted by the National Assembly may be delayed in their consideration at the Senate. Moreover, the plans for constitutional changes will be hampered despite the constitutional majority of the Macron party in the lower house.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Macron, election, loss
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria