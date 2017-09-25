Macron Stumbled for the First Time in Elections

Emmanuel Macron's party suffered its first election failure since he was elected president, reports Sega.

In Sunday's partial elections to renew half of Senate members, his party "Republic ahead!" won only 24 seats - twice as low than it was intended. In the Upper House, the Conservatives of the Republican Party with 148 seats are still the most powerful. The Socialists remain with 72 seats (by 6 less).

This means that the laws adopted by the National Assembly may be delayed in their consideration at the Senate. Moreover, the plans for constitutional changes will be hampered despite the constitutional majority of the Macron party in the lower house.