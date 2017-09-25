Large-scale Demonstrations in Catalonia before the Independence Referendum
Thousands supporters of Catalonia's independence gathered in the squares of Barcelona and other Catalan cities to support the referendum scheduled for October 1, the Associated Press reported.
"I urge you to go to vote in the referendum! I urge you to vote for the future of Catalonia!", told to the crowd gathered in Barcelona, the chairman of the regional parliament of Catalonia, Carme Forcadell. The Spanish Constitutional Court repealed a local law calling for the referendum, and the police detained Catalan representatives and confiscated ballots for the vote. However, the Catalan authorities do not give up the intention to hold the referendum.
