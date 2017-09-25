Large-scale Demonstrations in Catalonia before the Independence Referendum

Politics | September 25, 2017, Monday // 10:59| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Large-scale Demonstrations in Catalonia before the Independence Referendum Source: Twitter

Thousands supporters of Catalonia's independence gathered in the squares of Barcelona and other Catalan cities to support the referendum scheduled for October 1, the Associated Press reported.

"I urge you to go to vote in the referendum! I urge you to vote for the future of Catalonia!", told to the crowd gathered in Barcelona, ​​the chairman of the regional parliament of Catalonia, Carme Forcadell. The Spanish Constitutional Court repealed a local law calling for the referendum, and the police detained Catalan representatives and confiscated ballots for the vote. However, the Catalan authorities do not give up the intention to hold the referendum.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Catalonia, Referendum, independence
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria