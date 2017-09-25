Protests in Germany after the Elections

Thousands of Germans spontaneously started protests after the far-right Alternative to Germany party turned into a third political force and joined parliament for the first time, reports German news agencies.

Around 700 protesters gathered in Berlin's Alexanderplatz square, chanting "Racism is not an alternative," and "Nazis Out". They surrounded the building in which the party celebrated its historical result. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Cologne in front of the central station in the city, then made a procession on the streets of the city.

In Hamburg, people moved from the station to the local headquarters of the Alternative to Germany. Spontaneous protests also happened in Frankfurt, Munich, Dusseldorf, Göring, Dresden, Leipzig, Mainz and Saalfed.