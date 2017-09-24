36 People have been Detained for Ties to "Islamic State" in Istanbul
Istanbul police have detained 36 people suspected of having a connection with "Islamic state," FOCUS News reported.
31 of the detainees are foreigners, but their nationality is not reported. Police believe the detainees traveled to Syria and Iraq for "Islamic State".
