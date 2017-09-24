Thousands Protest in Paris Against the Labor Reform of Macron

Thousands Protest in Paris Against the Labor Reform of Macron

Thousands of people protested in Paris against the reform of the Labor Code, signed by President Emmanuel Macron, the world agencies say.

Demonstrators gathered at the call of the leader of the extreme left, Jean-Luc Melanchon, Darik reports. Melanchon promised a "social cyclone" to the opposition against the President's reform.

It is expected that the changes in the labor laws that Macron signed yesterday before the television cameras will enter into force next week after their publication in the State Gazette. The reform, which aims to make the labor market more flexible in the country where unemployment is 9.6 per cent, facilitates some of the redundancies and allows companies to negotiate directly with employees without the involvement of trade unions on their working conditions.

labor, reform, protest, Macron
