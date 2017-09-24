Foreign Ministry Advises Citizens not to Travel to Rio de Janeiro

Bulgaria: Foreign Ministry Advises Citizens not to Travel to Rio de Janeiro

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria and our embassy in Brazil are warning our compatriots, who intend to travel to Rio de Janeiro, to refrain from visiting the city until the situation is normalized. Those who are in the city should refrain from visiting Leblon, Ipanema and Copacabana, as well as areas where clashes between organized drug gangs and law enforcement are currently under way, the MFA said.

At the end of last week, the security crisis in the city escalated. Fierce clashes between organized gangs and police were happening in Rio's biggest favela - Rossina. It is in close proximity to the most visited areas in the southern part of the city - Leblon, Ipanema and Copacabana. Meanwhile, the war between narco-clans spread to the other eight big favelas of the city.

Although on July 28 the army went to the streets of Rio to help the police in the fight against organized crime, law enforcement forces are unable to manage the situation at the moment.

Embassies and consulates in Brazil have begun to alert their citizens to limit travel to Rio de Janeiro due to the crisis. Bulgarian citizens in Rio de Janeiro who need help with the situation can contact our embassy in Brazil on +55 61 32236193 and on 24/7 phone +55 61 86023360, the Foreign Office adds.

