New Road Repairs in Sofia

From tomorrow begins the repair of the Eastern tangent of Sofia. The section of Trakia Motorway will be repaired to the North Speed ​​Tangent, API reported.

From September 26, Tuesday, will start a step-by-step repair of the I-1 (E-79) Sofia-Pernik section via Vladaya. The repair will start from the section between the Black Skies and the Vladaya Crossing Point. Work will be on both lanes in the direction of Sofia. The movement will be redirected to the lanes for Pernik. In order to facilitate traffic during the construction and safe travel, the Road Infrastructure Agency recommends that drivers use the Lyulin motorway and the third-class Goliamo Buchino-Malo Buchino-Suhodol.

Road maintenance companies will be required to work with full mobilization to complete the planned activities within the shortest possible time, assured by the RIA. Drivers will be notified in due time for each stage of the construction works and the temporary traffic organization.