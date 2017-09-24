The Mountain Service Saved a Man in the Troyan Balkan
Mountain Rescue Service teams have saved a man in the Troyan Balkan, FOCUS News reported.
The man has been declared for a search. He has left from the hut "Kozya stena" to the chalet "Haidushka pesen". The signal for him was submitted by his parents to the SCP. The rescuers found the man in good health and took him back.
The conditions for hiking in the mountains today are good. Only Botev peak has a dense fog formed and a strong wind. In the lower part of the mountain is sunny. In Borovets, Bansko and Vitosha there are lifts.
