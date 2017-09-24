The Mountain Service Saved a Man in the Troyan Balkan

Society » INCIDENTS | September 24, 2017, Sunday // 12:00| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Mountain Service Saved a Man in the Troyan Balkan wikipedia

Mountain Rescue Service teams have saved a man in the Troyan Balkan, FOCUS News reported.

The man has been declared for a search. He has left from the hut "Kozya stena" to the chalet "Haidushka pesen". The signal for him was submitted by his parents to the SCP. The rescuers found the man in good health and took him back.

The conditions for hiking in the mountains today are good. Only Botev peak has a dense fog formed and a strong wind. In the lower part of the mountain is sunny. In Borovets, Bansko and Vitosha there are lifts.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mountain rescue, services, Troyan
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria