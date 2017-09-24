Trump has Again Criticized the Nuclear Agreement with Iran

US President Donald Trump once again expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the nuclear agreement with Iran, criticizing Tehran for a missile test, and accusing them of cooperating with North Korea, TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

"Iran has just tested a ballistic missile capable of reaching Israel. Not much of an agreement we have", wrote the American president on Twitter.

Iran announced on Saturday that they have successfully tested its new Horashkhahor ballistic missile with range of 2000 kilometers and capable of carrying several conventional warheads able to hit multiple targets simultaneously. Tehran and the "Six" (the five permanent members of the Security Council plus Germany) signed a historic agreement on July 14, 2015 to settle the long-standing problem with the Iranian nuclear program.

