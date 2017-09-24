After the Earthquakes in Mexico, a Volcano Erupted

Bulgaria: After the Earthquakes in Mexico, a Volcano Erupted twitter.com

After a few earthquakes, a volcano erupted in Mexico. The Popocatepetl volcano has splashed a cloud of steam and ash about two kilometers in the air, the Associated Press reported.

Experts believe that this is not related to the earthquakes that shook the country in recent days.

Meanwhile, it has become clear that the number of victims of a strong earthquake on Tuesday with a magnitude of 7.1 in Central Mexico rose to 305, Nova TV reported. Rescue activities continue, they were interrupted yesterday for a few hours due to a new earthquake of 6.1 in Oahama.

