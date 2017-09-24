WizzAir Stops Most of its Flights from Bulgaria to the UK

Business | September 24, 2017, Sunday // 11:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: WizzAir Stops Most of its Flights from Bulgaria to the UK Pixabay.com

Big portion of the flights of the low-cost airline WizzAir from Bulgaria to the UK will be suspended from the beginning of November, BNR reported.

The airline stops flying from Sofia to Birmingham, Bristol and Doncaster / Sheffield. This comes into force on 6 November.
WizzAir reported that the interest in these destinations did not meet their expectations and, as a result, it was decided to stop part of the flights from Bulgaria to the UK.

After November 6, WizzAir will continue to operate flights from Sofia to only one destination in the UK - Luton Airport in London, the BNR added.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Wizzair, Bulgaria, UK, cancelled destinations
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria