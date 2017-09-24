WizzAir Stops Most of its Flights from Bulgaria to the UK

Big portion of the flights of the low-cost airline WizzAir from Bulgaria to the UK will be suspended from the beginning of November, BNR reported.

The airline stops flying from Sofia to Birmingham, Bristol and Doncaster / Sheffield. This comes into force on 6 November.

WizzAir reported that the interest in these destinations did not meet their expectations and, as a result, it was decided to stop part of the flights from Bulgaria to the UK.

After November 6, WizzAir will continue to operate flights from Sofia to only one destination in the UK - Luton Airport in London, the BNR added.