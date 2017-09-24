Acid Attack in London, Six People have Suffered

Six people suffered an attack, most probably with acid, in London. The incident was late last night at Stratford Shopping Center near the Olympic Park in the city, BNT reported. A group of men have sprayed a toxic substance against passers-by in the area.

According to witnesses, there is panic around the mall, several people have been given medical help. It is believed that the attack was made after a dispute and is not a terrorist act. A 15-year-old boy is arrested for grievous causing bodily injuries. In recent months there have been several acid attacks in London.