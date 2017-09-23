Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Croatia will help the European Integration of the Western Balkans

The four Balkan countries that are members of the European Union - Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Croatia - will help together for the European integration of the other six countries in the region. This is the reason why the foreign ministers, Ekaterina Zaharieva, Nikos Kodzias, Teodor Melescanu and Maria Peichinovic Bouric, met at a working meeting in New York, the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.



Ministers have reviewed what has been achieved so far by Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, the Republic of Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro and have agreed to give political and expert support to their European perspective. They agreed to visit the candidate countries together to signal that they are behind them in their efforts to meet the membership criteria. Thus, the Western Balkans are becoming not only a priority of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU, but also of the other member states of the region.



"Countries must be valued according to their own merits. We know that the Balkans are often jealous, but it may be constructive and stimulate for the reforms in some countries. Our help should also be expressed in practical ways - providing experts, assisting meetings in Brussels, working on connecting the infrastructure, "said Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva.