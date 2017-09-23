Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Croatia will help the European Integration of the Western Balkans

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 23, 2017, Saturday // 15:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Croatia will help the European Integration of the Western Balkans mfa.bg

The four Balkan countries that are members of the European Union - Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Croatia - will help together for the European integration of the other six countries in the region. This is the reason why the foreign ministers, Ekaterina Zaharieva, Nikos Kodzias, Teodor Melescanu and Maria Peichinovic Bouric, met at a working meeting in New York, the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

Ministers have reviewed what has been achieved so far by Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, the Republic of Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro and have agreed to give political and expert support to their European perspective. They agreed to visit the candidate countries together to signal that they are behind them in their efforts to meet the membership criteria. Thus, the Western Balkans are becoming not only a priority of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU, but also of the other member states of the region.

"Countries must be valued according to their own merits. We know that the Balkans are often jealous, but it may be constructive and stimulate for the reforms in some countries. Our help should also be expressed in practical ways - providing experts, assisting meetings in Brussels, working on connecting the infrastructure, "said Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Integration, Ekaterina Zaharieva
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria