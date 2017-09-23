UK Needs to Clarify Issues - Emmanuel Macron

The UK must provide more clarity about its negotiating position on Brexit, the French president has said, reported BBC.

Emmanuel Macron said the issues of EU citizens' rights, the exit bill and the Irish border question must be settled before talks could be held on trade.

On Friday, Theresa May made suggestions including a two-year transition period after Brexit, and that the UK pay the EU for "commitments" previously made.

She hoped this offer, made in a speech in Italy, would unblock Brexit talks.

In the first response by a European leader to the speech, Mr Macron welcomed her initiative, but said the British position still needed to be fleshed out.

"Before we move forward, we wish to clarify the issue of the regulation of European citizens, the financial terms of the exit and the question of Ireland," he said.

"If those three points are not clarified, then we cannot move forward on the rest."

Mrs May said there should be a transition period of "about" two years after March 2019 - when the UK leaves the EU - during which trade should continue on current terms

EU migrants would still be able to live and work in the UK but they would have to register with the authorities, under her proposals.

And she said the UK would pay into the EU budget for decisions made while it was a member, so other member states were not left out of pocket.