Iran Tests Missile Despite Trump Pressure

Iran says it has successfully tested a new-medium range missile, in defiance of US President Donald Trump, reported BBC. 

The launch of the Khoramshahr missile, which has a range of 2,000 km (1,242 miles), was shown on state TV. It is unclear when the test took place.

At the UN on Tuesday, Mr Trump criticised Iran's missile programme and the 2015 nuclear deal with the country.

On Friday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Iran would increase its military power "as a deterrent".

The Khoramshahr missile was first displayed at a military parade on Friday in Tehran. It is capable of carrying multiple warheads, Iranian media report.

Iran's Defence Minister, Gen Amir Hatami, outlined the missile's "unique specifications".

"The ability to evade the enemy's air defence line and to be guided from the moment of launch until the target is hit turns Khoramshahr into a tactical missile," he said.

Iran would "not seek permission from any country for producing various kinds of missile", he added.

