At least 4 Migrants Die as Boat Capsizes in Black Sea

Bulgaria: At least 4 Migrants Die as Boat Capsizes in Black Sea

At least four people died after a fishing vessel carrying illegal migrants sank in the Black Sea off Turkey’s northwestern province of Kocaeli on Friday, Turkish Coast Guard said.

Search-and-rescue teams have managed to rescue 38 migrants so far after the boat sank at 5.03 a.m. local time (0203GMT) around 64 nautical miles north of the village of Kefken, a written statement said.

Search efforts are ongoing to find the missing 15 to 20 migrants, it added.

 

