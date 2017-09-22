Uber Stripped of its License to Operate in London

London’s transport regulator on Friday stripped Uber [UBER.UL] of its license to operate from the end of the month, affecting over 40,000 drivers in a huge blow to the taxi app, Reuters reported.



“Uber’s approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications,” Transport for London (TfL) said.



The final day of Uber’s license will be on Sep. 30