Bulgarian President: 'Fight Against Corruption Must be Uncompromising'

''Bulgaria can attract many more US investors, but to do this, we need to do our homework - the fight against corruption must be really uncompromising.'' This was stated by President Rumen Radev before journalists after holding a meeting in New York with the US President (1993-2001) Bill Clinton, reported BGNES.

"We have the support of President Clinton for a greater presence of Bulgaria in the American business and society," Rumen Radev pointed out.

The head of state has stressed again that there is a difference between the extremely good level of bilateral political cooperation and the lack of presence of US businesses in Bulgaria.

The presidential institution reports that Rumen Radev has invited Bill Clinton to visit Bulgaria again.

