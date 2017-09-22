NIMH: Cold Weather with Temperatures of up to 18-23°, in Sofia Around 18°

There will be variable, often substantial clouds over the country today, with rains in some areas, mainly in Western and Central Bulgaria. This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



There will be moderate, sometimes strong west-northwestern wind. Maximum temperatures will mostly vary between 18° and 23°, in Sofia around 18°.



The atmospheric pressure will remain lower than the average for September.