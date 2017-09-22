NIMH: Cold Weather with Temperatures of up to 18-23°, in Sofia Around 18°

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 22, 2017, Friday // 12:51| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Cold Weather with Temperatures of up to 18-23°, in Sofia Around 18° pixabay.com

There will be variable, often substantial clouds over the country today, with rains in some areas, mainly in Western and Central Bulgaria. This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

There will be moderate, sometimes strong west-northwestern wind. Maximum temperatures will mostly vary between 18° and 23°, in Sofia around 18°.

The atmospheric pressure will remain lower than the average for September.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), rain
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria