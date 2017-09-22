The Bulgarian Railways Add Extra Seats to Services During Holiday Weekend

The Bulgarian Railways Add Extra Seats to Services During Holiday Weekend

The Bulgarian Railway Company, "BDZ - Passenger Transport" EOOD, will provide additional seats over the bank holiday weekend which includes 22nd of September, the Independence Day, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

The company will add extra carriages to trains travelling along the main routes in the country to ensure the comfortable trip of the passengers during the holiday period.

From 21st to 25th of September including, the national railway carrier BDZ, will provide more than 5,600 additional seats to train services on main routes such as: Sofia – Varna - Sofia; Sofia - Bourgas – Sofia; Sofia – Stara Zagora – Sofia; Sofia – Svilengrad – Sofia; Sofia – Mezdra – Sofia; Sofia – Gorna Oryahovitsa – Sofia; Sofia - Rousse – Sofia; Sofia - Lom – Sofia; Sofia – Vidin – Sofia and Sofia – Petrich – Sofia.

BDZ remind passengers that when purchasing return tickets they can get 10% to 30% discount on the regular ticket price, depending on the various discount offers.

Detailed information on train schedules can be obtained from the National Railway Carrier on 0700 10 200.

